Marte has been promoted to Triple-A Louisville, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

Marte missed time over the first half of June due to a hamstring strain, but he's been back in action recently and has appeared in three games at Double-A Chattanooga over the past few days. The 21-year-old has slashed .281/.356/.464 with eight homers, 37 runs, 25 RBI and 10 stolen bases over 50 games at Chattanooga this year and will now get a chance to compete against a higher level of competition.