Marte went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, four RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 14-8 win over the Pirates.

Marte did most of his damage late, giving the Reds a 5-4 lead with an RBI double in the sixth inning before adding a three-run homer in the ninth. The converted outfielder has now recorded consecutive three-hit games for the first time this season, piling up five extra-base hits and five RBI in that span. For the year, he's slashing .287/.328/.509 with eight homers, 33 RBI, 26 runs scored and seven steals across 183 plate appearances.