Marte was optioned Sunday to Double-A Chattanooga by the Reds, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Marte is one of the top names in the Cincinnati system, but wasn't a candidate for the Opening Day roster. The former Seattle prospect will head to Chattanooga, and could make his MLB debut over the summer with strong results at the upper-levels.
More News
-
Reds' Noelvi Marte: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Reds' Noelvi Marte: Playing with finger injury•
-
Reds' Noelvi Marte: Finishes 2022 strong with new org•
-
Reds' Noelvi Marte: Dealt to Cincy in Castillo deal•
-
Mariners' Noelvi Marte: Major offensive surge at High-A•
-
Mariners' Noelvi Marte: Struggling for AquaSox•