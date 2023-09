Marte was scratched from Cincinnati's lineup ahead of Saturday's game against St. Louis, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Marte was playing catch with Elly De La Cruz before the game and got hit in the face by a throw when he wasn't paying attention. Spencer Steer will move to third base in Marte's absence, and Alejo Lopez will cover second base Saturday. Marte should be considered day-to-day until the Reds provide more information.