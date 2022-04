Diehl's contract was selected by the Reds on Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Diehl has made eight relief appearances at Triple-A Louisville this year, and he posted a 4.50 ERA and 0.75 WHIP in eight innings. He appeared in 16 games with the Rockies in 2019 and 2020 and recorded an 8.78 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 13.1 innings. The southpaw will likely serve as a low-leverage reliever for Cincinnati.