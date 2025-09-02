Reds' Reiver Sanmartin: Contract selected
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Reds selected Sanmartin's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
Sanmartin hasn't pitched in the majors since 2023 but has had a nice season at Louisville, collecting a 2.79 ERA and 44:17 K:BB over 58 innings. He could be asked to eat multiple innings during a bullpen game Tuesday versus the Blue Jays.
