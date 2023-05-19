site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Ryan Meisinger: Catches on with Reds
Meisinger signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Friday.
Meisinger hasn't pitched anywhere yet this season after finishing last year with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League. He's been assigned to Double-A Chattanooga.
