The Diamondbacks released Meisinger on Monday.

After inking a minor-league deal with Arizona in March, Meisinger spent the first six weeks of the season at Triple-A Reno, where he turned in a 6.14 ERA and 1.83 WHIP over 14.2 innings across 13 relief appearances. The 28-year-old right-hander had previously spent time in the majors in the 2018, 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Orioles, Cardinals and Cubs.

