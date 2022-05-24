The Diamondbacks released Meisinger on Monday.
After inking a minor-league deal with Arizona in March, Meisinger spent the first six weeks of the season at Triple-A Reno, where he turned in a 6.14 ERA and 1.83 WHIP over 14.2 innings across 13 relief appearances. The 28-year-old right-hander had previously spent time in the majors in the 2018, 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Orioles, Cardinals and Cubs.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Meisinger: Gets look with Arizona•
-
Dodgers' Ryan Meisinger: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Ryan Meisinger: Added to active roster•
-
Dodgers' Ryan Meisinger: Heads to Dodgers on waiver claim•
-
Cubs' Ryan Meisinger: DFA'd Saturday•
-
Cubs' Ryan Meisinger: Contract selected Thursday•