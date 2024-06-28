Stewart is slashing .279/.381/.451 with eight home runs and a 15.5 percent strikeout rate in 66 games for High-A Dayton.

The 20-year-old infielder has played more games at second base (31) than at third base (26) this season, which is notable as he had primarily played third base in prior years. Stewart may still fit best at third base, but Cam Collier isn't capable of moving around the infield, so he has seen the bulk of the work at the hot corner for the Dragons. Stewart has always displayed an impressive command of the strike zone, and he is predictably starting to get to more of his above-average raw power in games. His .172 ISO is a career-best mark, and he is slugging .477 with six home runs over his last 30 games. A promotion to Double-A Chattanooga should be coming soon.