Stewart went 4-for-5 with a double, a two-run home run and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Phillies.

The rookie slugger continues to break out of a slump, racking up nine hits, including two homers, over his last four games without striking out once. The surge has boosted Stewart's slash line on the season back up to .265/.353/.503 with 12 long balls, 10 steals, 31 runs and 34 RBI in 50 contests.