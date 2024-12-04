Stewart (wrist) was swinging a bat in October and should be fully ready for spring training, Baseball America reports.

He injured his wrist in an off-field accident in mid-July and was working his way back from the injury at the Reds' spring training complex before injuring it further and needing surgery. Stewart is a bat-first prospect who makes good swing decisions and a lot of contact with burgeoning power. He might be able to handle third base or second base but could also slide to first base/designated hitter.