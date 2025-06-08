Espinal is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Espinal is on the bench for the second day in a row and appears to have shifted back into a utility role in the wake of Christian Encarnacion-Strand's return from the injured list. After filling in for a resting Spencer Steer at first base in Friday's series opener, Encarnacion-Strand will close out three-game set against Arizona with his second straight start at the hot corner, where Espinal had been serving as the primary replacement for Noelvi Marte (oblique) over the past month. Espinal has gone just 1-for-29 over his last eight games and is slashing just .239/.296/.287 over 204 plate appearances on the season.