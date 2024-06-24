Espinal will start at third base and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Pirates.

Espinal will occupy third base for the fifth time in six games, with three of those starts coming against right-handers. For the second time during that stretch, Espinal will take aim at Pirates lefty Bailey Falter, who takes the hill for the Pirates on Monday. Espinal will carry a five-game hitting streak into Monday's contest, and he could end up handling a near-everyday role in the Cincinnati infield until Cincinnati elects to reinstate Noelvi Marte (suspension) to the big-league roster. Marte's 80-game suspension comes to an end Thursday, but he's struggled during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville and could be optioned if the Reds prefer to hand Espinal regular playing time.