Espinal started at third base and went 1-for-3 in Monday's 4-0 loss to Atlanta.

The hot-hitting Espinal got the start over a slumping Noelvi Marte (3-for-22 in last six games) and extended a hit streak to six games. It was Cincinnati's lone hit. The versatile Espinal is 11-for-22 with two doubles and five RBI during the streak.