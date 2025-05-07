Espinal will start at third base and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

Espinal will pick up his eighth straight start Wednesday and his third in a row at third base, which could be his primary home for the foreseeable future after Noelvi Marte was placed on the 10-day injured list with a Grade 2 oblique strain. The 30-year-old has recorded at least one hit in each of his previous seven starts to lift his average up to .333 over 87 at-bats. Espinal could continue to occupy a spot in the heart of the lineup while he's swinging a hot bat and while the Reds are without multiple key hitters due to injuries.