Espinal started at third base and went 3-for-4 in Saturday's 11-6 loss to the Nationals.

Espinal made a fourth straight start, filling in for the resting Noelvi Marte at third base. He also started in left field (twice) and second base during his four-start run, during which he's 9-for-15 with two doubles, five RBI and two runs scored. The utility fielder is slashing .347/.402/.413 through 25 games and can be deployed against pitchers of either hand.