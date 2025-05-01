Espinal went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 9-1 win against the Cardinals.

Espinal delivered his second consecutive multi-hit game and finished the three-game set versus St. Louis with five hits in nine plate appearances. The 30-year-old hasn't had a regular presence in the lineup since Matt McLain returned from his hamstring injury in mid-April, but Espinal has been performing well as a bench option this year with a .324/.378/.382 slash line through 23 contests.