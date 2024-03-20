The Blue Jays traded Espinal to the Reds on Wednesday in exchange for Chris McElvain.

With Matt McLain (shoulder) set to miss the opening portion of the season and Noelvi Marte suspended 80 games, the Reds will bring in Espinal to give their infield a bit more depth heading into Opening Day. Espinal slashed .248/.310/.335 across 254 plate appearances last season with the Blue Jays, and he will likely serve as the main backup to Jonathan India at second base in Cincinnati, though Espinal's versatility may net him a few starts across the infield.