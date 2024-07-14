Espinal entered Saturday's 10-6 win over the Marlins to play second base after Jonathan India (knee) was removed from the game in the top of the fourth inning. Espinal finished 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI.

India sustained a left knee contusion on a steal attempt during the second frame and remained in the game for one more inning before his removal. He was scratched from a game earlier this week due to the same injury. The Reds may opt to have India sit on Sunday, the final game before the All-Star break. Miami is scheduled to start a lefty (Trevor Rogers), so the right-handed-hitting Espinal is likely to play in some capacity even if India is available.