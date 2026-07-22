Reds' Spencer Steer: Checking back into starting nine

Steer (rib) will start in right field and bat cleanup in Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

After being lifted late in Monday's 8-0 loss due to a rib contusion, Steer was held out of the starting nine for Tuesday's 4-2 win. He went unused off the bench but was reportedly available after checking out fine when he took pregame swings, per MLB.com. Following the full day of rest, Steer is ready to step back into the starting nine for the finale, covering right field while Noelvi Marte heads back to the bench.