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Reds' Spencer Steer: Ends hitless stretch

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Steer started at second base and went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Padres.

Steer snapped an 0-for-17 stretch with his two-run shot in the fourth inning. It was his 10th of the season. Steer started the season as an outfield regular but has been deployed mostly as an infielder since early May. Wednesday marked his his ninth start at second base and 10th overall appearance at the keystone. He's also appeared in games at both corner outfield spots, first base and third base.

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