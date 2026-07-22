Reds' Spencer Steer: Expected to be OK

Reds manager Terry Francona said that Steer (ribs) is expected to be OK and was slated to hit in the batting cage pregame Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Steer was unable to play Tuesday in Seattle after being hit by a pitch in the ribs during Monday's contest. He appears to have avoided a serious injury, though, and should be considered day-to-day. While Steer could play Wednesday, a looming team off day Thursday might convince the club to hold the 28-year-old out until Friday.