The Reds and Steer avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4 million contract Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

It's a substantial raise for Steer, who had been in his first year of arbitration eligibility. Steer produced a .238/.312/.411batting line with 21 home runs over 146 regular-season contests in 2025. He will be an everyday player for the Reds in 2026, though his position isn't locked down.