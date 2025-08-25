Steer went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and a double in Sunday's 6-1 victory at Arizona.

The Cincinnati first baseman stretched his team's lead to 5-1 in the eighth with a 397-foot, three-run long ball off Diamondbacks reliever Juan Burgos. Steer entered this contest mired in a second-half slump, slashing an anemic .179/.279/.330 with six extra-base hits in 123 plate appearances over 31 games since the All-Star break. Through 478 total plate appearances, the 27-year-old has produced a .236/.302/.397 slash line with six steals, 62 RBI and 53 runs scored.