Reds' Spencer Steer: Headed for X-rays

Steer was sent for X-rays following Monday's game against the Mariners after being struck by a pitch in the ribs, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Steer managed to remain in the game after being drilled in the top of the seventh inning, but the team is proceeding with caution by sending him for imaging. Manager Terry Francona said Cincinnati's medical staff has yet to find anything concerning after an initial evaluation, but "the docs are still looking at him," per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. Steer can be considered day-to-day for the time being.