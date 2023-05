Steer went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 10-3 win over the Cardinals.

All four knocks were singles, but Steer still paced a Cincy attack that stung St. Louis pitching for a season-high 18 hits. The 25-year-old extended his hitting streak to seven games with the performance, and through 21 contests in May he's slashing .294/.355/.506 with four homers, 12 runs and 13 RBI.