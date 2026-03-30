Steer started at first base and went 1-for-4 in Sunday's 3-2 win over Boston.

Steer made his first start of the season at first base after serving as the left fielder Thursday and Saturday. The plan announced this spring, when Steer started at five different positions, was that he would primarily play left field but could also slot in at various spots. In addition to his starting positions thus far, Steer also moved mid-game Saturday to first base and then third base. That roster flexibility helps manager Terry Francona navigate in-game situations, while also ensuring Steer gets a full game of plate appearances.