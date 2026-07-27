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Reds' Spencer Steer: Set to miss 'significant time'

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Reds are expected to place Steer on the injured list Monday after he suffered a right wrist injury that is likely to cost him "significant time," Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

Steer was forced out of Sunday's 5-3 win over the Cardinals in the fifth inning, after he felt some discomfort when he fouled a pitch off the end of his bat. The Reds labeled his injury as right wrist pain and indicated that he would visit a specialist Monday for further imaging. While the team has yet to provide an official update on Steer's status, Olney's report suggests that an MRI revealed a major injury. With a .740 OPS over 98 games this season, the versatile Steer was expected to be a coveted right-handed bat ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline, but his impending move to the IL will likely take any potential deal off the table.

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