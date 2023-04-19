site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Spencer Steer: Still out Wednesday
Steer (knee) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.
Steer will remain on the bench for the third consecutive game while he manages a sore right knee/quadricep. Kevin Newman will fill in for Steer at the hot corner in the series finale.
