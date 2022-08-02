Steer was traded from the Twins to the Reds on Tuesday along with Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Steven Hajjar in exchange for Tyler Mahle, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Steer, 24, was pretty firmly blocked at his best infield positions in Minnesota, so this is a nice bump for his fantasy value. He hit .269/.361/.528 with 20 home runs and a 17.0 K% in 388 plate appearances between Double-A and Triple-A. Steer has seen time at third base, second base, shortstop and designated hitter.