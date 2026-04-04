Steer went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Steer opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the second inning before adding a double in the ninth. It was a much-needed effort for the 28-year-old, who entered Friday just 1-for-17 through five games. While he dropped from 25 steals in 2024 to seven last season, Steer has tallied 20-plus homers in each of his three full campaigns and should see consistent playing time between the outfield and first base.