Fairchild (concussion) went 0-for-1 with a walk and a strikeout in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Giants.

Fairchild played six innings in right field in his return from a one-week absence. He was replaced by pinch hitter Nick Martini in the seventh inning in a likely tactical move. It'll likely be a short-side platoon role for Fairchild the rest of the way, with Will Benson and Martini handling right field against right-handed pitchers until Jake Fraley (toe) comes back. Fairchild is slashing just .228/.325/.386 over 237 plate appearances this season, though he's added nine stolen bases and five home runs.