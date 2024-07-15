Reds manager David Bell said Sunday that Fairchild (spine) is expected to return from the 10-day injured list following the All-Star break, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Fairchild was placed on the IL on Monday with a spinal disc injury, but he seems to be progressing well and tracking toward an abbreviated absence. He'll head to the Reds' complex in Arizona during the break to increase his baseball activities, and barring a setback, he should be ready to go when Cincinnati opens its second-half schedule Friday in Washington. Fairchild had been serving as the Reds' everyday center fielder in the absence of TJ Friedl (hamstring) prior to getting hurt, but he may be limited to a short-side platoon role upon his activation now that Cincinnati has added Rece Hinds and Austin Slater to its outfield mix in addition to getting Jake Fraley back from the family medical emergency list.