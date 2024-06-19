Fairchild started in center field and went 0-for-4 in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Pirates.

Fairchild got the start in center field, as TJ Friedl (hamstring) was held out. With a left-hander on the mound for Pittsburgh, there's a chance Fairchild could have started as the DH. Friedl hurt himself during Monday's game when he made a diving catch and was removed from the contest. Reds manager David Bell told Mark Sheldon of MLB.com that Friedl could get back in the lineup this weekend. As such, Fairchild could get another start Wednesday before the Reds return home for a weekend series against Boston beginning Friday.