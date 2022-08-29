Fairchild will start in left field and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Cardinals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Fairchild will be rewarded with his second consecutive start after going 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Washington. Though the righty-hitting Fairchild should have a regular spot in the lineup against left-handed pitching, his opportunities to play against right-handed pitching will become more limited once Nick Senzel -- who is serving as the Reds' designated hitter Monday after missing three games with hamstring tightness -- is ready to play the outfield again.