Reds' Stuart Fairchild: Not in Sunday's lineup
Fairchild is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
Fairchild started the past 10 games but will take a seat while in the midst of an 0-for-12 slump. T.J. Hopkins, Will Benson and Jake Fraley will man the outfield for Cincinnati on Sunday.
