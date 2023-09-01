The Reds reinstated Antone (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Friday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Antone has been out since 2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, but he'll now return to the Reds' bullpen in time for their playoff push. The 29-year-old righty made 12 rehab appearances with Triple-A Louisville, putting up a 3.00 ERA and 1.42 WHIP across 12 innings. He could potentially work his way into high-leverage situations down the line, but Cincinnati will likely limit him to middle relief after being out for so long.