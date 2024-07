Friedl (hamstring) was cleared to begin a running progression during a follow-up visit with the doctor Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Friedl had already resumed playing catch and swinging off a tee, but ramping up his running will be the big test as he works his way back from a strained left hamstring. He has been sidelined for the last two weeks but could return from the 10-day injured list shortly after the All-Star break if all goes well.