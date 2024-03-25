Reds manager David Bells said Sunday that Friedl (wrist) could be cleared for game action in around six weeks, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Bell noted that Friedl, who sustained a small fracture to the distal radius of his right wrist March 16, has been informed by doctors that he can begin moving his wrist around. Friedl will next be evaluated in two weeks, at which point he could be able to resume light baseball activities. At the time he fractured his wrist, Friedl was projected to miss 6-to-8 weeks, and he looks like he could be tracking toward the short end of that recovery timeline.