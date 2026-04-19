Friedl went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 7-4 extra-inning win over the Twins.

Friedl flipped the game in the top of the ninth inning, giving the Reds a 4-3 lead on a bases-clearing double. It was the first extra-base hit of the season for the 30-year-old, who entered the contest in an 0-for-10 slump across his previous three games. He's struggled overall so far, slashing .154/.267/.167 with four RBI and seven runs scored across 92 plate appearances, but has contributed four steals.