Friedl (hamstring) started in center field and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in a rehab game with Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

Friedl kicked off a rehab assignment, playing seven innings in the field for Louisville before the team's off day Monday. The Reds are hopeful Friedl will be ready to return from the 10-day injured list, so he'll presumably stick around with Louisville for two or three more games to build up at-bats and get his timing down.