Friedl was recalled from Triple-A Louisville and will start in center field and bat leadoff Tuesday against the Padres.

The 26-year-old was unable to secure a spot on Cincinnati's Opening Day roster, but he'll join the big club Tuesday and immediately step into the leadoff spot. Friedl made his major-league debut last year and hit .290/.261/.419 in 14 games. He should see occasional opportunities while up with the Reds, at least until Tyler Naquin (undisclosed) returns from the injured list.