The Reds have selected Smith with the 150th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Smith didn't have a standout collegiate career but impressed in the Cape Cod League, catching the attention of scouts. He offers three average or better pitches with a fastball, slider and changeup, though his primary issue has been finding the zone with consistency. If Smith can improve his control, he has the chance to stick as a starter thanks to his stuff.