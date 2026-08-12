Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Provides key hit in win

Stephenson went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the White Sox.

Cincinnati hitters were befuddled by Chicago starter Sean Burke for seven innings but made their move in the eighth, scoring three runs against the White Sox's bullpen. Stephenson's two-run, bases-loaded single plated the game-tying run and set up the need for an extra frame. The catcher continued a productive stretch since the All-Star break and is slashing .288/.373/.593 with 11 RBI over the last 17 contests.