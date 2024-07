Stephenson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Rockies.

Stephenson has feasted on Colorado pitching, going 6-for-13 with five extra-base hits over the first three games of this week's series. Prior to Tuesday, he had gone 22 games without a multi-hit effort. The catcher is now at a .245/.318/.425 slash line with eight homers, 29 RBI, 34 runs scored, 16 doubles and one stolen base over 75 contests.