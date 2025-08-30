default-cbs-image
Stephenson (thumb) took batting practice Friday, MLB.com reports.

Stephenson also caught and blocked balls using a glove fitted with a thumb guard, as he continued to increase his level of activity. He soon could catch for a pitcher on flat ground. Per manager Terry Francona, Stephenson is pushing the recovery while the medical staff is trying to prevent a setback and added "he's doing pretty well."

