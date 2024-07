Maxwell has a 1.69 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and a 17:3 K:BB in 10.2 innings over his last 10 appearances for Triple-A Louisville.

One of the best relief-pitching prospect in the minors, Maxwell came into the year with significant control issues, and that has still been an issue (16.7 percent walk rate on the year). He struggled initially after getting promoted from Double-A Chattanooga on May 21, but this recent stretch could make him an option for the big-league club in the second half.