The Reds plan to select Maxwell's contract from Triple-A Louisville ahead of Friday's game versus Arizona, Chase Ford of MiLB Central reports.

Cincinnati will need to add Maxwell to the 40-man and 26-man rosters. A sixth-round pick in the 2022 Draft, Maxwell's next appearance will be his MLB debut. The right-hander has appeared in 51 games out of the bullpen at Triple-A this season and has registered a 4.17 ERA and 10.7 K/9 across 49.2 innings. He's been nearly perfect in August, with a 0.96 ERA and 13 strikeouts over 9.1 innings.