Littell did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 14-8 win over the Pirates, allowing four runs on nine hits and no walks with three strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Littell opened with three scoreless innings before giving up four runs in the fourth and fifth. The 29-year-old threw 56 of 83 pitches for strikes but allowed 11 hard-hit balls and failed to complete five frames for just the second time this season. He'll take a 3.60 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 100:23 K:BB across 145 innings into a home matchup with the red-hot Brewers next weekend.