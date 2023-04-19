Trejo went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Tuesday's game against the Pirates.
Trejo was in the lineup for only the seventh time this season and at second base for only the second time. However, he could be in line for more consistent playing time moving forward, as Ryan McMahon shifted to third base Tuesday, in turn pushing Elehuris Montero to the bench. Montero has struggled defensively early this season -- he made two costly errors Monday -- and is a candidate to lose more playing time or even be sent down to the minors, per Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post. While Trejo has the potential to be steadier than Montero, he has maintained just a 73 wRC+ and .296 wOBA across 198 career plate appearances.